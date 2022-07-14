Human trafficking suspected: 4 girls missing from labourers’ colony in Ludhiana

In a suspected case of human trafficking, four girls aged between 13 and 15 have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a heavily populated colony near Bhagwan Chowk in Industrial Area B.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After conducting preliminary investigation, the Division Number 6 police have registered a case and initiated investigation. The victims are children of migrant labourers from Nepal .

A 50- year-old woman, whose daughter and niece are missing, said all four girls worked as domestic helps and were spotted standing together in the colony on Sunday evening. “However, they went missing at around 7pm that evening and there has been no trace of them since then,” she said.

Parents of the missing girls said none of the girls were carrying a mobile phone. “We have been trying to locate them for the past two days .After we failed to find any clue, we informed police. We fear that the girls may have landed in the trap of human traffickers,” said the worried parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after receiving the information, station house officer of Division Number 6 Madhu Bala met the parents and recorded their statement.

“We have urged the family to share all details so that we can get a lead in the case. We have collected CCTV footage and tracked their last location. The pictures of missing girls have been shared on official groups and we also urge residents to share any information which can help us rescue the missing girls,” said Bala.