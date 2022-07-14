Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Human trafficking suspected: 4 girls missing from labourers’ colony in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Human trafficking suspected: 4 girls missing from labourers’ colony in Ludhiana

In a suspected case of human trafficking, four girls aged between 13 and 15 have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a heavily populated colony near Bhagwan Chowk in Industrial Area B, Ludhiana
Those missing are children of migrant labourers from Nepal. None of the girls were carrying a phone. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a suspected case of human trafficking, four girls aged between 13 and 15 have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a heavily populated colony near Bhagwan Chowk in Industrial Area B.

After conducting preliminary investigation, the Division Number 6 police have registered a case and initiated investigation. The victims are children of migrant labourers from Nepal .

A 50- year-old woman, whose daughter and niece are missing, said all four girls worked as domestic helps and were spotted standing together in the colony on Sunday evening. “However, they went missing at around 7pm that evening and there has been no trace of them since then,” she said.

Parents of the missing girls said none of the girls were carrying a mobile phone. “We have been trying to locate them for the past two days .After we failed to find any clue, we informed police. We fear that the girls may have landed in the trap of human traffickers,” said the worried parents.

RELATED STORIES

Soon after receiving the information, station house officer of Division Number 6 Madhu Bala met the parents and recorded their statement.

“We have urged the family to share all details so that we can get a lead in the case. We have collected CCTV footage and tracked their last location. The pictures of missing girls have been shared on official groups and we also urge residents to share any information which can help us rescue the missing girls,” said Bala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP