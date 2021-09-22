Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Humiliated’ 25-year-old drug addict dies by suicide in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

‘Humiliated’ 25-year-old drug addict dies by suicide in Ludhiana

The suicide victim, who was a drug addict, had been thrashed and humiliated by a friend, from whom he had borrowed a mobile and a bike; he was rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana where he breathed his last
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The drug addict died by suicide at his home in Ludhiana’s Khanna. Just before he overdosed on intoxicants, he told his mother that he had been beaten up and humiliated. (Representative Image/HT File)

A 25-year-old drug addict overdosed on intoxicant pills and ended his life after he was beaten up and humiliated at his house on Madiya Road in Khanna on Monday.

The victim, Sonu, has been booked for abetment of suicide. The victim had borrowed a motorcycle and mobile phone from Sonu, but did not return it on time, after which the accused thrashed him.

The victim’s mother, a widow, said the accused had come looking for his son as he had borrowed his bike and mobile for half-an-hour, but did not return for three hours. The complainant told Sonu that he should not have given his belongings to her son as he had a drug habit.

After waiting for some time, Sonu left . When the victim returned home, he told his mother that Sonu had beaten him up and humiliated him. Later, he swallowed four pills and collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

