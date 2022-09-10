Humiliated by senior, Hoshiarpur ASI shoots himself in police station

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) shot himself dead at the Hariana police station on Saturday morning.

Before killing himself, the victim, Satish Kumar, 52, recorded a video message, in which he blamed Tanda station house officer Onkar Singh Brar for his death. He alleged that the SHO had humiliated him during an inspection on September 8 and had also entered an adverse comment in the rozanmacha, a diary kept at the police station, against him.

Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the matter was being probed.

2nd such incident in 4 days

On September 6, an ASI had allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex.

Police officials said Kulwinder Singh, 53, shot himself in the chin and died instantly. The deceased ASI was leading a police party that had escorted prisoners to court.

Eyewitnesses said Kulwinder Singh used his official carbine to take his life. The ASI’s body was found near the main gate of the prisoners’ room (bakshi khana) at the court complex.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).