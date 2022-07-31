‘Humiliation’ of BFUHS V-C: Punjab health minister under opposition fire

Chandigarh: Opposition parties demanded resignation of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra after he forced Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor of the Baba Farid University, to lie down on a soiled mattress during a visit to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister’s conduct drew flak from opposition parties who targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led government and asked the chief minister to sack the “power-drunk minister.”

Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the incident and said chief minister Bhagwant Mann should take serious note of the unbecoming behaviour of health minister Jouramajra and give him marching orders. He said the Dr Raj Bahadur by Jouramajra calls for all-around condemnation and shows that the minister lacked basic decency in his behaviour.

Bajwa said the desirable course for the minister was to take stock of the situation in the hospital and then discuss the same with Dr Raj Bahadur in a one-to-one meeting. “Without knowing the reasons for the same, the minister has tried to gain cheap popularity with the public. In turn, he has made the common man lose the benefits of expert treatment and the rich experience of a doctor who has been serving humanity with exemplary dedication,” he said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also advised AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to must ponder sincerely and arrange orientation an programme for the AAP workers, MLAs and ministers to make them learn how to behave in the public and avoid spoiling the existing functioning of the government.

Another senior Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla also asked the Punjab CM to sack the health minister. “BhagwantMannji, protest resignations by senior doctors is the result of feeble- mindedness and political bankruptcy of the health minister. I suggest an immediate notice of the Minister’s actions. All our doctors deserve respect and it’s the job of @CMOPbto restore it honourably,” tweeted Aujla.

Dismiss ‘power-drunk’ health minister: Harsimrat

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders also sought the resignation of the state health minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I request CM Bhagwant Mann to dismiss the power-drunk health minister Jauramajra for misbehaving with BFUHS VC Dr Raj Bahadur and tender an apology to renowned surgeon besides requesting him to withdraw the resignation. Any delay will demoralise the medical fraternity and jeopardise health services in Punjab,” tweeted former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

She added that the chief Minister should prioritise meeting the financial requirements of Baba Farid varsity and retain top medical professionals instead of pushing them out.

“Shiromani Akali Dal extends solidarity with Dr Raj Bahadur, medical professionals and will not allow them to be mistreated in any manner whatsoever,” she added.

A shameful act: Jakhar

Calling the incident a shameful act, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunil Jakhar said: “The incident is reprehensible and shocking. The CM should immediately sack the health minister for humiliating Dr Raj Bahadur. The ball is now in Bhagwant Mann’s court. Everything required to restore the dignity of Dr Bahadur and the institution must be done forthright.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh said that CM Bhagwant Mann must apologise not only to Dr Raj Bahadur but to the entire medical fraternity for the despicable public humiliation meted out to an eminent orthopaedic surgeon of international fame. The CM should dismiss the health minister forthwith, he added.

The Marxist Communist Party of India (United) has also condemns the treatment meted out to Dr Raj Bahadur. “Whatever the reason, the way the V-C was humiliated is deplorable. Such blatant disrespect for a senior health functionary is appalling, to say the least, said party’s state secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal.

Atrocious and obnoxious behaviour: Capt

Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh also condemned the “atrocious and obnoxious behaviour” of the health minister with Dr Raj Bahadur. “Outrageous and atrocious behaviour of the minister is unacceptable,” he said, adding: “not only should Jouramajra apologise to Dr Raj Bahadur, he should be sacked immediately”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This incident had demoralised the doctors’ community and it is important to redeem their morale and respect, he said.

Jouramajra’s cabinet colleague condemns his conduct

BATHINDA: Punjab horticulture and food processing minister Fauja Singh Sarari has condemned his cabinet colleague Chetan Singh Jouramajra’s conduct with Dr Raj Bahadur.

Sarari, who was in Bathinda on Saturday, said the elected representatives should maintain decorum and extend due respect to officers. “The incident was uncalled for unfortunate. An elected representative should apologise if he commits a mistake. Officials are integral stakeholders to make the government functioning efficiently,” said the minster.