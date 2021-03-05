Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales

Hundreds of university and college teachers held a protest rally at Panjab University on Thursday against the decision of the Punjab government to delink their pay scales from those of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Teachers of PU; Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar; Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana; Punjabi University, Patiala; and other colleges of Punjab and Chandigarh participated in the rally under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO).

On Thursday, the teachers were on mass casual leave and had boycotted the conduct of examinations to press on their demands. The principals’ associations of non-government colleges of PU, GNDU and Punjabi University extended their support to PFUCTO’s call. The teachers also submitted a memorandum to the speaker of Punjab assembly.

Teachers are up in arms against the decision of the state government to delink the pay scales of assistant professors of universities and colleges of Punjab from the UGC 7th Pay Commission scales.

While addressing the teachers, Dr Jagwant Singh, general secretary, PFUCTO, said, “The moves are ill-conceived and a serious setback to the gains made by decades of teachers’ struggles. The system of higher education in Punjab shall stand completely alienated from the national system.”

Mritunjay Kumar, president, PUTA, said, “Teachers will keep on fighting until the Punjab government concedes to the genuine demands of the teachers.”