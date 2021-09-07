Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hurriyat faction condemns FIR against Geelani’s family
chandigarh news

Hurriyat faction condemns FIR against Geelani’s family

The faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the details shared by Geelani’s son that authorities took the body of the 92-year-old leader into custody, and buried it on their own without the knowledge and participation of the family were appalling and painful to hear
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:10 AM IST
The Hurriyat Conference faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the people of Kashmir stand with Geelani’s family “in this hour of grief and injustice.” (HT File)

The Hurriyat Conference faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday condemned the filing of an FIR against Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family members over the alleged draping of separatist leader’s body in a Pakistani flag on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Hurriyat said, “The details shared by Geelani’s son in media that the authorities took the body of the 92-year-old leader into their custody, and buried it on their own without the knowledge and participation of the family is appalling and painful to hear,” the amalgam said.

“It is so tragically inhuman when a family is denied the basic right of burial of their loved one and one can only imagine what the family must have gone through. After such harshness the authorities are now harassing the family with FIRs and threats of arrests,” it said.

The Hurriyat said the people of Kashmir stand with Geelani’s family “in this hour of grief and injustice.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kashmir emerging as golfing paradise

Chandigarh record 7-wicket win over Baroda in JP Atray meet

Chandigarh: School bus operators seek road tax exemption

CHB to take up one-time settlement issue in Sept 8 meeting
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP