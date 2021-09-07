Hurriyat faction condemns FIR against Geelani’s family

The Hurriyat Conference faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday condemned the filing of an FIR against Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family members over the alleged draping of separatist leader’s body in a Pakistani flag on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Hurriyat said, “The details shared by Geelani’s son in media that the authorities took the body of the 92-year-old leader into their custody, and buried it on their own without the knowledge and participation of the family is appalling and painful to hear,” the amalgam said.

“It is so tragically inhuman when a family is denied the basic right of burial of their loved one and one can only imagine what the family must have gone through. After such harshness the authorities are now harassing the family with FIRs and threats of arrests,” it said.

The Hurriyat said the people of Kashmir stand with Geelani’s family “in this hour of grief and injustice.”