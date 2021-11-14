Hurriyat terms additional CRPF deployment in Kashmir ‘worrisome’

Hurriyat Conference on Saturday termed the deployment of additional forces in Kashmir worrisome and disturbing.

The Hurriyat statement came in the backdrop of reports that five additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are being deployed in Srinagar in the wake of fresh targeted attacks in the city. Since October 1, 13 civilians, including five non-locals, have been killed by unidentified gunmen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hurriyat Conference spokesperson said the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely worrying and disturbing and now that large-scale additional deployment of armed forces has been done, it has created an atmosphere of “panic and insecurity” among the people.

“The continued policy of arrests, raids, killings and severe human rights violations continue unabated,” the spokesperson said.

He added that subjecting people to additional checks and frisking, amid the rising cold weather condition, is leading to harassment.

“Crackdowns are also routinely carried out in various areas and men and women are paraded indiscriminately and being subjected to harassment,” the spokesperson said.

Hurriyat also criticised authorities for “forcibly preventing Muslims of valley from offering Friday prayers” at Jammu and Kashmir’s largest place of worship and spiritual centre – Jama Masjid Srinagar – from August 6, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The alliance also demanded the release of its chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Umar Farooq and other political leaders lodged in different jails outside the UT.