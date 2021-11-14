Hurting religious sentiments: Close aide of Anil Arora arrested in Ludhiana

A close aide of Anil Arora, who is wanted for hurting religious sentiments, was arrested on Saturday.

The accused, Vasu Syal of Zira of Ferozepur, is a prime accused in the case. Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the viral video shows that it was Syal who had first made a derogatory comment against the Sikh community. Eight accused have already been arrested in this case so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhullar said they have got vital information regarding Arora’s whereabouts and were close to arresting them. A case was registered under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code at Division Number 3 police station on October 20.

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-led by former MLA (east) Ranjit Singh Dhillon met joint commissioner of police (city and traffic) J Elanchezhian on Saturday and demanded that Arora be arrested before ‘Gurpurab’.