Hurting religious sentiments: HC confirms anticipatory bail to BJP leader Sukhpal Sran

Chandigarh The high court has confirmed anticipatory bail to Punjab BJP secretary Sukhpal Singh Sran booked for hurting religious sentiments and promoting religious enmity.

He was granted interim protection on June 29. The FIR in the case was registered on May 20 at the Bathinda Sadar police station. The allegations against Sukhpal Singh are that he hurt religious sentiments by releasing a video in which he made a granthi do an ‘ardas’ at the Bir Talaab gurdwara in Bathinda, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring a Dalit chief minister in Punjab, and also demanding release of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh from jail.

Sukhpal Singh Sran had told court that he had been implicated and that within a short span, four FIRs were registered against him by the ruling party as part of political vendetta. The state’s counsel had told the court that he had joined the investigation. The court confirmed his anticipatory bail observing that as no custodial interrogation is needed, the interim bail granted is made absolute.