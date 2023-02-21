Husband-wife duo killed as vehicle plunges into canal in Punjab’s Fazilka

A husband-wife duo drowned to death after their vehicle plunged into a canal, while their son was rescued by villagers at Fazilka on Tuesday.

As per information, Jasmat Singh of Islamwala village in Fazilka along with his wife Rupinder Kaur and their 15-year-old son Abhi, were returning to their native village from Malout in Muktsar district in a jeep but when the ill-fated vehicle reached a bus stand, Jasmat lost control over the jeep after which it fell into the canal. Bodies of the deceased couple along with the jeep was recovered later and after post-mortem bodies were handed over to the family.