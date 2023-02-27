Husband-wife duo killed in road accident in Punjab’s Barnala

A husband-wife duo died after a car hit their scooter near Handiaya town on Monday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Jagtar Singh and Mandeep Kaur, residents of Barnala.

The deceased have been identified as Jagtar Singh and Mandeep Kaur, residents of Barnala. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the victims were going to meet their daughter, who is studying at a boarding school at Dhilvan village. They further informed that Jagtar Singh died on spot while his wife succumbed during treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.

Des Raj, investigation officer, said, “We have seized the car, but its driver fled from the spot. However, we have registered a case against him and started further investigation.”