The large-scale expansion of hybrid paddy cultivation across Punjab has triggered concerns among rice millers and agricultural scientists, who warn that the state could face a challenging procurement season after the crop harvest in October-November due to excessive broken rice generated during milling.

The paddy transplantation process got underway in Punjab on June 1. (PTI File)

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While farmers are increasingly shifting to hybrid paddy varieties such as SAWA 7301, SAWA 7501, SAWA 134, SAWA 127, Kaveri 7299 and Kaveri 471, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, have advised against their cultivation, citing quality issues that could affect rice procurement under the Food Corporation of India (FCI) norms.

PAU vice-chancellor SS Gosal said the university has repeatedly cautioned farmers against cultivating hybrid varieties despite their growing popularity. According to him, the major concern is the high percentage of broken rice produced during shelling.

“Hybrid varieties result in broken rice levels of up to 40-50%, far exceeding the acceptable limits prescribed by the FCI. This creates serious challenges during procurement and milling operations,” Gosal said.

The state government had banned hybrid varieties in the last season, but it was revoked by the Punjab and Haryana high court following a petition by companies selling hybrid varieties.

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{{^usCountry}} The FCI, which procures food grains for the central pool and supplies them to consumer states, accepts 70 kilograms of rice from every 100 kilograms of paddy. However, the percentage of broken rice in the milled stock must not exceed 25%. Rice stocks exceeding this limit face rejection or financial penalties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FCI, which procures food grains for the central pool and supplies them to consumer states, accepts 70 kilograms of rice from every 100 kilograms of paddy. However, the percentage of broken rice in the milled stock must not exceed 25%. Rice stocks exceeding this limit face rejection or financial penalties. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab cultivates paddy over nearly 30 lakh hectares annually, making procurement-related concerns significant for both the state’s agriculture sector and rice industry.

Punjab Rice Millers Association vice-president Ranjit Singh Jossan said millers could suffer significant losses if hybrid paddy cultivation continues to expand unchecked.

“When rice obtained from hybrid paddy exceeds the permissible breakage limit, it leads to rejection of stocks, financial losses for millers and often litigation involving the FCI and the state food and civil supplies department,” he said.

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The issue has gained prominence as hybrid paddy cultivation has spread rapidly across Punjab during the current season. According to Bharat Bhushan Binta, president of the Rice Millers Association, hybrid cultivation, which was previously concentrated in districts such as Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and parts of Muktsar, has now expanded across the state.

“Reports suggest that hybrid paddy may now account for more than 50% of Punjab’s total paddy acreage. Last year itself, millers faced difficulties in processing hybrid varieties, and the upcoming season is likely to be even more challenging,” Binta said.

The PAU VC also questioned the aggressive marketing strategies adopted by seed companies promoting hybrid varieties. He said many companies are delivering seeds directly to farmers and projecting higher yields as the primary advantage of hybrids.

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“There is a misconception that hybrid varieties provide substantially higher yields. Our recommended PR varieties deliver an average yield of about 25 quintals per acre, and many farmers harvest 30 to 31 quintals per acre. The major difference lies not in yield but in the excessive breakage observed in hybrid rice,” he said.

The cost of cultivation is another factor highlighted by the PAU. While hybrid seed reportedly costs around ₹2,000 per quintal, seed of PAU-recommended varieties is available at approximately ₹620 per quintal.

However, several farmers disagree with the university’s assessment. Gurtej Singh, a farmer from Bhattian village, claimed that hybrid varieties consistently provide higher yields.

“Hybrid paddy gives at least three quintals more yield per acre compared to PR varieties. Farmers naturally prefer varieties that increase production and income. Moreover, procurement agencies already impose value cuts when breakage exceeds acceptable limits,” he said.

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The debate comes against the backdrop of Punjab’s efforts to promote short-duration paddy varieties to address the persistent problem of stubble burning. Since farmers have only a short window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing, short-duration varieties were introduced to facilitate timely crop management and reduce residue-burning incidents.

Rice millers have also raised broader concerns regarding the approval process for new seed varieties. Jossan questioned whether sufficient consideration is given to the impact of new varieties on the rice processing industry before they are approved.

“Research institutions rightly focus on yield, disease resistance and farmers’ income. However, commercial milling viability and market acceptance should also be considered before large-scale promotion of any new variety,” he said.

Clarifying the industry’s position, Jossan said rice millers are not opposed to hybrid paddy cultivation per se but are concerned about the practical difficulties arising from excessive broken rice generation. He suggested that the state government should be empowered to regulate crop varieties cultivated in Punjab based on procurement and processing requirements.

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According to Punjab agriculture director GS Brar, the department is continuing efforts to educate farmers about the potential drawbacks of hybrid paddy cultivation. However, he acknowledged that progress may be limited following the revocation of the state’s earlier ban on hybrid varieties.

“The department is advising farmers to adopt recommended varieties. At the same time, hybrid varieties have shown better suitability in certain waterlogged and saline soil conditions,” Brar said.