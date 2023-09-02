Hyderabad-based IT company officials booked for cheating golfer

Police on Friday booked unidentified officials of a Hyderabad-based IT company for duping Chandigarh-based golfer Aadil Bedi by not paying $100,000 promised as sponsorship fee for endorsing their brand in 2019. Sector 19 police lodged an FIR under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

Though Harinderpal Singh Bedi, father of the golfer, a resident of Sector 19, accused the directors and other officials of the company of cheating, police have registered a cheating case against unidentified persons.

In his complaint, Harinder alleged that the firm’s director contacted him in 2018 after Aadil represented India in the 2018 Asian Games and offered to engage Aadil as a marketing influencer for the company’s advertisement and publicity.

As part of the agreement, Aadil was to wear apparel prominently displaying the name and logo of the company. In lieu of that, the company promised to provide financial sponsorship in three instalments — $25,000 in the first week of January 2019, $25,000 in the first week of April and $50,000 in the first week of July 2019.

Harinder alleged that Aadil played 19 golf matches in 2019 wearing the company logo on the cap, T-shirt and bag, but the company did not release the sponsorship fee.

