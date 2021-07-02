IAF station attack: NIA, NSG & police working in close coordination, says J&K DGP

J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that investigations into drone attack on IAF station has been going on in full swing and NIA, NSG and Jammu and Kashmir Police are working in close coordination.

On Sunday, two drones had attacked the IAF station in Jammu that left two personnel injured. Thereafter, for four consecutive days, drones were sighted over military stations in Kaluchak, Ratnuchak, Kunjwani and Sunjuwan that kept security forces at tenterhooks.

“Investigation is in full swing. Police, NIA and NSG are working in close coordination to work out the case,” he told mediapersons.

Though superintendent-rank NIA officers have been probing the case since Sunday, senior officers from Delhi to the rank of IG and DIG reached Jammu on Thursday.

Director general of National Security Guard (NSG) MA Ganapathy, along with CISF DG Sudhir Kumar Saxena, on Wednesday visited the technical area of IAF station to take stock of the ongoing investigations.

DG NIA is also expected to visit shortly.

Contractors asked to vacate station

Meanwhile, it has been reliably learnt that the IAF authorities on Thursday asked contractors engaged inside the station for various construction works to vacate the tenement raised for housing the labourers.

“They were asked to come daily in the morning for work and leave in the evening. The decision has been taken in view of the drone attacks and to further strengthen the security grid of the IAF station,” said official sources.

Jammu administration has also started verification of photographers and videographers having drones with them.

“On Wednesday, administration asked us to furnish a list of members registered with Jammu Photographers’ Association having drones. On DGCA website, we get ourselves registered before we are granted permission to operate drones in weddings and other functions. There are seven steps to get registered with the DGCA. They seek details like Aadhaar cards, drone type, its picture and technical specifications. We have submitted all these details. The drones operated by us cannot ferry payloads and moreover, we can’t fly them in no-flying zones. There are 39 members registered with the association,” said Kapil Kumar, president of the body.

NIA court rejects bail in narco-terror case

NIA special judge Suneet Gupta on Thursday rejected the bail application of one Mudasir Ahmad Dar in a narco-terror case.

According to the NIA, there is a nexus between drug traffickers, organised criminal networks and terrorists who have created a force powerful enough to cause instability in the country. It has been submitted that the money generated through drug trade has been used to fund various insurgent and terrorist movements.

In this case, Handwara police had last year recovered a large amount of cash and six packets of heroin-like substance from a naka on Kairo bridge in Langate from a Hyundai Creta without registration number which was being driven by one Abdul Momin Peer.

A case was registered under sections 6(5) and 8 of the NIA Act and investigations were launched. Accordingly, NIA re-registered the case on June 23 last year at its police station in Jammu. During the course of initial investigation, at least six accused, including Abdul Momin Peer, were arrested by NIA and a recovery of ₹1.35 crore and 21kg of heroin-like substance was made.

The judge, after hearing counsels from both the sides, observed that accused was well-connected with the commission of offence of smuggling of the narcotics drugs and for creating a terror fund for terrorists’ activities.

“Therefore, prima facie the offences under section 18/19/39 UA(P) Act are made out against the accused. Once the accused is prima facie found to be guilty for the offences falling under UA(P) Act , he is not entitled for bail as per the provision,” the judge said before rejecting the bail application of accused.