The Indian Air Force (IAF) will organise an air show at the Air Force Station at Ambala Cantonment on November 23-24 where Surya Kiran acrobatics and Akash Ganga skydiving teams will showcase their skills alongside the IAF aircrafts. An official spokesperson said that necessary arrangements for the air show have been made by the IAF. Parking arrangements will be in the premises of Air Force Station School and near the domestic airport. The spokesperson said that orders have also been issued under section 144 to prohibit flying of drones near the Air Force station.

IAF to organise air show on Nov 23-24 (PTI)

