Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IAS, IPS officers facing CBI probes not to get public dealing posts in Haryana
chandigarh news

IAS, IPS officers facing CBI probes not to get public dealing posts in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday ordered that Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), Haryana Civil Service (HCS), and Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers facing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or vigilance inquiry will not be given field postings or assignments involving public dealing
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:29 AM IST
As per the orders, officers for whom sanction to prosecute has been granted or court has framed charges in a criminal case stand debarred for field postings or posts involving public dealing. (HT File)

The Haryana government on Tuesday ordered that Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), Haryana Civil Service (HCS), and Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers facing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or vigilance inquiry will not be given field postings or assignments involving public dealing.

As per an order issued by the chief secretary, officers for whom sanction to prosecute has been granted by the competent authority or court has framed charges in a criminal case involving moral turpitude also stand debarred for field postings or posts involving public dealing.

Similarly, officers against whom departmental proceedings entailing major penalty are pending will also be ineligible for field postings and public dealing assignments, the order said.

The personnel department (for IAS and HCS officers), additional chief secretary, home and director general of police (for IPS and HPS officers) and principal secretary, forests, principal chief conservator of forests (for IFS officers) have been directed to submit cases of such officers to the Haryana chief minister for posting them at the head office and non-public dealing posts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP