Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has taken charge as the Punjab chief secretary. Verma's priority is to implement pro-people policies.

IAS officer Anurag Verma took charge as the Punjab chief secretary on Saturday. Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, succeeded Vijay Kumar Janjua, who retired on June 30.

Anurag Verma assumes charge as 42nd chief secretary of Punjab, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Janjua and other IAS officers, including Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Kumar Rahul and Sonali Giri, were present at the Punjab Civil Secretariat when Verma took charge.

Verma previously held the charge of additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice, along with some other additional charges. The IAS officer, who belongs to Patiala, has earlier served as the deputy commissioner of Bathinda, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.

Interacting with the media after assuming office, Verma said his foremost priority would be to successfully implement pro-people policies of the elected government with a motive of benefiting those who deserve it.

“As this government has successfully delivered on health, education and war against corruption, through my administrative secretaries, my effort would be to work with more vigour to take further these schemes,” said Verma.

