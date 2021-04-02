IAS officer Khemka moves HC over strictures passed by court

IAS officer, Ashok Khemka, has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court over strictures passed by the court against him in a case related to appointment of international shooter Vishwajeet Singh as a Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer.

The HC bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Rajesh Bhardwaj has issued notice of motion for April 20.

In January, a high court judge had decried his role for causing delay in appointment of Vishwajeet as an HCS officer. The appointment of Vishwajeet, son of IAS officer Jagdeep Singh, got delayed on complaint of Khemka in December 2019.

The appointment has now been made after HC intervention in January in which court made remarks against Khemka.

Khemka demanded that strictures passed against him should be expunged as he was not associated with proceedings before court in any manner.

“It is submitted with the greatest respect and in all humility that the impugned strictures are not only absolutely unfounded and perverse but have been passed by the learned single judge in manifest violation of the principles of natural justice and are thus ex facie illegal and liable to be expunged,” Khemka stated.

The single judge bench had recorded in its order that the shooter’s appointment got delayed due to an “ill-informed perspective which complainant Ashok Khemka entertained regarding shooting sport.”

“Even the questions raised by Khemka in his complaint, reflected his utter ignorance about the sports activity and regarding award of medals in the sport of shooting,” the court recorded.

“This was the height of unfounded self-righteousness. This totally takes away the pretense of acting in public interest and shows that Khemka might have used all these tactics to bring the officers under pressure and to bring junior officials of the department under fear psychosis, which forced them to continue the tirade against the petitioner in one form or the other” was another remark the judge had made on Khemka’s role.