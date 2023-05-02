Graft case: Court stays IAS officer’s arrest for two days

Granting interim relief to IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya, named as an accused in graft case, a Panchkula court on Monday stayed his arrest till May 3. The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar reserved the order on Dahiya’s application seeking anticipatory bail. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar reserved the order on Dahiya’s application seeking anticipatory bail. However, it restrained the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from arresting Dahiya, posted as commissioner and secretary, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department, Haryana, till May 3, when the application is likely to be decided.

On April 20, ACB had booked Dahiya for seeking illegal gratification for getting a Fatehabad resident’s bills cleared in the Haryana Employment Skill Corporation.

A Delhi resident Poonam Chopra has already been arrested in the case. The bureau had recovered ₹2 lakh of the bribe money from Chopra, who is accused of acting as a facilitator to get the bills cleared.

Dahiya and Chopra are facing a case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, registered on the complaint of Rinku Manchanda of Fatehabad.

In his plea, Dahiya has maintained that despite no allegations against him, he has been nominated as a suspect in the case.