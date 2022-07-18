ICSE Class-10 results: Ravleen, Armaan share top spot in Chandigarh tricity

Scoring a clean 99%, both Ravleen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Armaan Singh Chahal of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, shared the top rank in the tricity in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Sunday.

Around 1,000 students from the tricity had appeared in the exams, which were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in April and May.

A resident of Sector 68, Mohali, Ravleen Kaur has her sight set on becoming a forensic expert and has opted for medical, along with mathematics, in Class 11.

Ravleen Kaur celebrating with her family in Mohali. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Armaan, who lives in Sector 15, Panchkula, wants to pursue aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. He said he studied for two to three hours on an average during the school year and increased the hours as the exams approached.

Armaan Singh Chahal with his family in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

With 98.8% marks, the second spot in the tricity was shared by two students from Chandigarh – Madeti Tarini of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, and Anusha Kuhad of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.

Madeti Tarini and Anusha Kuhad shared the second rank in Chandigarh tricity. (HT Photos)

Daughter of IIT Ropar professors, Madeti said her parents did not put any pressure on her during the exam preparation and had also given her the freedom to choose her career. But she wanted to follow in their footsteps and pursue software engineering, said Madeti, a resident of Sector 126, Mohali.

Anusha, who lives in Sector 44, Chandigarh, is eyeing a career in cardiac surgery. She considers former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam her role model and says her sister Arunima is her biggest support system.

The third rank was bagged by Tia Nagpal of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. A resident of Sector 24, Tia scored 98.4% marks and is planning to pursue humanities in Class 11.

As many as eight schools in the tricity offer Class 10 ICSE. While St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44; St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and Tender Heart School, Sector 33, are in Chandigarh, YPS School is in Sector 51, Mohali.

Panchkula has three ICSE schools —St Xavier’s High School in Sector 20, Saupin’s School in Sector 9, and Little Flower Convent School in Sector 14.

