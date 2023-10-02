ICUs in 40 Punjab government hospitals soon: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an intensive care unit and other facilities at Mata Kaushalya Hospital here.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann holds a newborn child in the presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of a new district-level special ward at the Mata Kaushalya Hospital, in Patiala on Monday.

Equipped with ultra-modern facilities, the hospital will cater to 20 lakh people in and around the historic town of Patiala. The 300-bed hospital now has additional 66 beds. The hospital has been strengthened at a cost of ₹13.80 crore and is equipped with facilities of ICU, NICU and others.

Addressing a public gathering here, the Delhi chief minister, who was in Patiala for the launch of the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ mission, said he was surprised to know that district hospitals in Punjab did not have intensive care units. A health revolution is starting in the state on Gandhi Jayanti and “you will see its impact in the next two to three years”, said Kejriwal.

The AAP had promised several “guarantees”, including for the health sector. Now, 40 government hospitals in Punjab will be equipped with intensive care units, operation theatres and emergency wards, he said, adding people will get the same facilities as offered in private hospitals and that too for free.

Mann said ₹550-crore Sehatmand Punjab mission has been launched for the well-being of people. He said Punjab will be made a frontrunner state in the field of education and healthcare. Mann said the mission will give a facelift to all government hospitals across the state.

He said medicines are being provided free of charge to people in Aam Aadmi Clinics set up across the state. He also announced that Punjab will be the first state in the country to start patient facilitation centres in government hospitals. Mann said a NICU ward has been set up in the Patiala hospital after upgrading it and equipping it with the latest facilities.

Kejriwal said like Aam Aadmi Clinics and Schools of Eminence, these hospitals will also be multiplied across the state. He bemoaned that earlier, the government hospitals in the state were dilapidated but now they are equipped with modern technology. He said these facilities have nothing to do with elections but the sole motive is to ensure public welfare.

