I-Day ahead, ADGP reviews security in Ludhiana

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Kaustabh Sharma, additional director general of police (security),visited the city to review and strengthen security arrangements across the district.

The delegation visited Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) where the official Independence Day event would be organised. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma and other officials, the ADGP led a series of inspections and high-level review meetings. The ADGP began the visit with a surprise check at the static naka located on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway at Katani Kalan—a critical entry point into the commissionerate boundaries—to evaluate perimeter surveillance and vehicular checking protocols.

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At Jamalpur police station, he interacted with police personnel, reviewing operational readiness and personally briefing ground teams on heightened vigilance, quick response procedures and public safety.

The delegation visited Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) where the official Independence Day event would be organised. The ADGP inspected the venue’s entry and exit routes, seating arrangements, parking zones, and multi-tier security perimeters, issuing necessary directives to ensure smooth execution.

A coordination meeting with senior police officers was convened at the Police Lines to review force deployment, counter-threat measures and traffic management plans.

Later, addressing mediapersons, the ADGP said inspections at entry check-posts, local police stations and the PAU venue showed a high level of operational readiness. Strict vigil is being maintained across all sensitive points, and multi-tier security layers have been activated across the region.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police Commissioner Sharma said the commissionerate had mobilised extensive logistics, tech-enabled surveillance and round-the-clock patrolling across the city under the guidance of the ADGP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police Commissioner Sharma said the commissionerate had mobilised extensive logistics, tech-enabled surveillance and round-the-clock patrolling across the city under the guidance of the ADGP. {{/usCountry}}

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