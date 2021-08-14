I-Day: Chandigarh admn to give 111 commendation certificates

The Chandigarh administration will be giving commendation certificates to 111 individuals and organisations on the Independence Day.

More than half of them are from the health sector or those directly involved in the fight against the pandemic.

The health and frontline workers played a key role in containing the pandemic during the second wave that peaked in May. While 35 health staffers to be felicitated are from GMCH and GMSH, 20 are from the PGIMER.

Among health workers, the achievers include director health services Dr Amandeep Kang, district immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh, medical officer Dr Preet Mohinder Kaur, medical superintendent Dr VK Nagpal, and nodal officers Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Manjeet Singh, Dr Sanjeev Palta and Dr Manpreet Singh.

Dr PVM Lakhsmi, Dr Mini P Singh, Dr Manisha Biswal, Dr Manoj Goyal and Dr Deba Prasad Dhibar are among those to be felicitated from the PGIMER.

Others who will be given the commendation letters include officials from the civic body, Chandigarh Housing Board, education department and urban planning department and individuals and organisations from social welfare, sports and other fields.

Eight to get police medal

The Chandigarh administration has also released a list of eight cops who will receive the administrator’s police medal for distinguished or meritorious service during the Independence Day parade on Sunday.

The cops to be felicitated for distinguished service are inspector Amanjot Singh, senior constable Sandeep Kumar, and head constables Jasbir Kumar, Malwinder Singh, Munish Kumar, Yashpaul Dhiman and Charanjit Kaur. Assistant sub-inspector Gulzar Singh will get the medal for meritorious service.