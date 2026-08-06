IDFC First Bank funds diversion case: Wadhwa’s sons, 2 cops sent to judicial custody for ‘escape’ conspiracy

A day after ‘incarcerated’ businessman Vikram Wadhwa was found lounging in a hotel in Sector 17, police sent two Chandigarh police personnel and his two sons to judicial custody for allegedly conspiring to help him escape custody.

An FIR has been registered against Wadhwa, his sons and the two policemen under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT Photo for representation)

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Wadhwa, a key accused in the multi-crore IDFC First Bank funds diversion case, had been taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Tuesday, after complaints of an infection, when he allegedly lured the policemen escorting him to take him to his relative’s hotel.

It was only after senior officials got a tip-off about his activities that a raid was conducted at the hotel in Sector 17, and Wadhwa, along with his two sons and two policemen, was arrested from the scene.

According to the FIR, Wadhwa, in connivance with his sons – Karan Wadhwa, 27, and Kunal Wadhwa, 24 – and the two police personnel – sub-inspector Jagmehar Singh and assistant sub-inspector Surender – allegedly hatched a conspiracy to facilitate his escape from judicial custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Police alleged that the escort personnel had accepted an undue gratification in return for taking Wadhwa to the hotel, where his sons were waiting to execute the escape plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police alleged that the escort personnel had accepted an undue gratification in return for taking Wadhwa to the hotel, where his sons were waiting to execute the escape plan. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR has been registered against Wadhwa, his sons and the two policemen under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 199 (disobedience by a public servant), 261 (negligent escape from custody), 262 (resisting lawful apprehension or escaping from lawful custody), 62 (attempt to commit offences) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While Wadhwa was sent back to Burail jail, police will seek the court’s permission to formally arrest him in the fresh case.

Funds to the tune of ₹657-crore were diverted from the IDFC First Bank accounts of Haryana government and Chandigarh administration through forged, non-existent fixed deposits, debit notes and routed to shell entities.

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