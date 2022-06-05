IED recovery case: Key accused held from Jaipur

The local police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the key accused in the case of recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 2.5kg of RDX last month in the district from Jaipur.

The accused has been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban from Awan village in Ajnala sub-division. He is already facing criminal cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO), SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said.

“After presenting him in court, we have got his 6-day remand during which more disclosures are expected,” he said.

Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men, Baljinder Singh alias Bindu and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga, with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on May 9.

“It has been found in the investigation and questioning of already arrested persons that they were in touch with the main accused. He was living in Rajasthan, from where he was arrested by the police teams,” the SSP said.

“On being interrogated, Joban disclosed that he was in touch with Pakistan-based Bilas Sandhu through Whatsapp. He hired Bindu and Jagga for fitting the explosive at bus stop of Naushehra Pannuan for causing a blast,” he said.

All the accused wanted to spread terror by targeting religious and public places, the police had said, adding that Baljinder, Jagtar and Joban were in contact with some gangsters and had been receiving funding through hawala from their foreign-based handlers.