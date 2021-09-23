If Navjot Sidhu is anti-national, he should be behind bars: Wife

AMRITSAR Even as Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is maintaining a stoic silence over being labelled anti-national by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Thursday said if it was true, why he (Sidhu) was not being put behind the bars.

“If somebody is a threat to the national security, jail is the place for such person. I will write to Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting him to send him (Sidhu) behind the bars as he has done something anti-national (as being alleged),” she said.

Navjot Kaur, who is a former chief parliamentary secretary, was talking to the media at her Amritsar residence after the appointment of Shivani Sharma as Mahila Congress’ president for Amritsar district.

“Navjot played cricket with Imran Khan (prime minister of Pakistan). They were rivals on the ground and friends off it. During his visit to Pakistan, Navjot didn’t bring anything from Pakistan except soil from Guru Nanak’s land, a piece of asugarcane, and a stuffed partridge as a gift for Captain Amarinder,” she said.

She said Navjot was called by his ‘friend’ Imran Khan to Pakistan. Imran later ‘honoured’ Sidhu’s wish by opening the Kartarpur Corridor, which was a long pending demand of every Sikh, she said. “All Sikhs around the world were happy with the opening of the corridor,” Kaur said.

She said her husband’s other demand was the re-opening of transit trade via the Attari-Wagah border. “This demand was for the farmers so that they can export their produce. Were these things anti-national. Navjot never visited Pakistan for personal reasons,” she added.

On Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government, she said, “Channi is a person who will always think about the poor. Whatever he is promising, he will fulfil it.”

Dubbing Navjot Sidhu as anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent and a security threat to the state and the country, Captain Amarinder had said that he would fight ‘tooth and nail’ any move to make the PPCC chief the chief minister.