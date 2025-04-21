If you can’t run the govt, leave it, don’t blame others: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union minister for health and family welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday criticised the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly promoting a false narrative that the Union government is not providing financial support to the hill state. Union health minister and BJP national president JP Nadda with BJP’s Himachal Pradesh president Rajeev Bindal in Chamba on Sunday. (ANI)

Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, accused the Sukhu government of misleading the public. “The state government is trying to create the impression that the Union government is not allocating funds or showing concern for Himachal Pradesh. I want to dispel this narrative,” he said. “If you cannot run the government, leave it, but do not blame others,” he added.

The Union minister who addressed media in Kangra district on Sunday, emphasising the BJP’s track record of supporting the state, said, “When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, a special package was given to Himachal. Not even a single contribution is there (from the Congress) for any important projects which have come to the state. All major developments have taken place under BJP-led NDA governments — first under Vajpayee and now during the 11 years of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

Nadda highlighted the significant financial support extended by the Centre to Himachal while criticising the Congress-led state government for alleged mismanagement and spreading misinformation.

“This year, a budget of ₹11,806 crore has been allocated to Himachal for its development. The tax devolution for 2024-25 was ₹10,681 crore, out of which ₹8,915 crore was given till January 10, 2025 and ₹13,285 crore was given as grant in aid. Additionally, ₹2,700 crore has been given to the state in the railway budget this year,” Nadda said.

He further added, “Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 12,000 km of roads have been constructed, and 700 new habitations have been connected. Moreover, 38,000 houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Himachal Pradesh.” Nadda said the Congress government returned to the Centre a sum of ₹25 crore given to the state for the construction of a medical device park

Referring to the natural disaster that struck Himachal in 2023, Nadda said, “The Union government provided ₹1,782 crore in assistance. It is another question how the Congress government mismanaged the funds. I want to ask: what money that was rightfully due to the state has not been given by the Centre? If you are incapable of running the government, you should step down — but don’t blame others for your failures.”

“The National Herald newspaper has been given advertisements worth crores. Among all corrupt Congress governments, this one stands out as the most corrupt and the most mismanaged,” he said.

No possibility of coming back to Himachal politics: Nadda

With the party expected to soon elect his successor, BJP chief JP Nadda ruled out a return to Himchal Pradesh politics.

“I am in a responsible position and there is no possibility of coming back to the state,” Nadda, who was elected BJP’s national president in February 2020 and has been on an extension since his three-year term ended, said at a press conference here.

Cong hits back

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani have hit back at JP Nadda, stating that he should stop misleading the people of Himachal with false claims. Refuting Nadda’s allegations regarding the Medical Device Park, the ministers clarified that the state government has not scrapped the ₹350 crore project, instead it has decided to implement the project independently.

Chauhan and Dharmani said that the Union government had attached several conditions to its proposed ₹100 crore funding, which would have ultimately harmed the state’s resources. Therefore, in the interest of the people, the state government decided to return the central funds and move forward on its own.

As per the ministers, had the state accepted the central funding, it would have been compelled to provide land to industrialists at a token rate of ₹1 per square metre. This would have meant handing over 300 acres of prime land, worth approximately ₹500 crore for just ₹12 lakh. “How is it in the interest of the state to give away land worth ₹ 500 crore for ₹12 lakh? Nadda ji must clarify this to the people of Himachal,” the ministers said.

With PTI inputs