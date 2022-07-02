IGNOU extends re-registration till July 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for all under-graduate and post-graduate programmes till July 15 for the July 2022 session. Savita Panwar, regional director, IGNOU Regional Centre, Chandigarh, said students should get re-registered for the subsequent year/semester to continue their studies. Students need to register online at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and submit the requisite fees. They can also approach the Regional Centre for any queries, she added.

Man falls off stairs, dies

Chandigarh A 35-year-old man died after falling off the stairs of his house in Maloya on Friday. Police said the deceased, Dharmender, lived with his family and was unwell for the past few days. He was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, after the fall, but was declared brought dead. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

District-level plantation drive kicks off in Mohali

Mohali The local administration on Friday kick-started a special plantation drive in urban and rural area of the district. Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the administration planned to plant 2 lakh saplings during the monsoon. Of these, 17,000 saplings were planted in villages and 3,350 in urban areas on Friday. Divisional forest officer Kanwar Deep Singh said the forest department was also aiming to plant around 15 lakh plants at various sites in the district.

Youth held for stealing gas cylinder

Chandigarh A 22-year-old man was arrested for stealing a gas cylinder from a house in Labour Colony, Phase 1, Industrial Area, on June 29. The accused, Shashi Kant, was arrested on the complaint of Ashok Kumar. Kant lives in the same locality. He was booked under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station on Thursday.

Chandigarh Welfare Trust holds health camp

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Welfare Trust organised a free health check-up camp at the Manimajra Community Centre to mark National Doctors’ Day. It was held in collaboration with the local RWA and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, and inaugurated by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aninidita Mitra. More than 500 people were examined at the camp. Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, RWA president Col Gursewak Singh (retd) and Chandigarh Welfare Trust founder Satnam Singh Sandhu were also present.

SBI celebrates 67th Bank Day

Chandigarh State Bank of India celebrated its 67th Bank Day on Friday by organising a cultural programme at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. Staff members from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh presented cultural performances. Two ambulances were dedicated through NGO Pindi Foundation, Panchkula, and Sohana Multi-Super Speciality Charitable Hospital, Mohali.

CSIR-CSIO inks pact with EIL

Chandigarh CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh, and Engineers India Limited (EIL), New Delhi, have inked an agreement for joint commercialisation of an earthquake warning system. The MoA-cum-transfer of technology (ToT) agreement was signed in the presence of S Anantha Ramakrishna, director, CSIR-CSIO, and Vartika Shukla, chairperson and managing director, EIL.

