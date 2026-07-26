IIM Jammu unites industry leaders to explore AI, innovation & culture

The Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, inaugurated HR Conclave 9.0, its flagship annual HR conclave, on July 24, bringing together eminent industry leaders, HR professionals, academicians, and future managers to deliberate on the theme “The people advantage: Navigating the intersection of AI, innovation & workplace culture.”

BS Sahay emphasised that the future of work would be shaped not by artificial intelligence alone but by the effective integration of technology with human values. (HT Photo for representation)

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The inaugural ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and excellence, followed by the welcome and institutional addresses. Malvika Singh, head of campus recruitment, BNY, graced the inaugural ceremony. The session was presided over by BS Sahay, director, IIM Jammu.

Delivering the address, Malvika Singh, emphasised that while Artificial Intelligence and technological advancements are transforming workplaces, trust, empathy, and human values will continue to remain the foundation of resilient organisations and meaningful professional relationships.

She encouraged students to develop competencies that complement technology, highlighting the importance of empathy, collaboration, adaptability, critical thinking, and continuous learning in the evolving world of work. She urged them to make the most of the opportunities offered by IIM Jammu and actively engage with industry leaders to enhance their professional growth.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh also underscored the collective responsibility of academia and industry in nurturing future-ready talent and lauded HR Conclave 9.0 as an important platform for fostering sustained industry-academia collaboration, knowledge exchange, and meaningful dialogue to shape the workforce of tomorrow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh also underscored the collective responsibility of academia and industry in nurturing future-ready talent and lauded HR Conclave 9.0 as an important platform for fostering sustained industry-academia collaboration, knowledge exchange, and meaningful dialogue to shape the workforce of tomorrow. {{/usCountry}}

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BS Sahay emphasised that the future of work would be shaped not by artificial intelligence alone but by the effective integration of technology with human values. He observed that while AI is enhancing organisational efficiency and competitiveness, human capabilities such as creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and ethical leadership would continue to distinguish professionals.

He underscored that it is the collective responsibility of academia and industry to nurture these competencies and prepare future leaders to thrive in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

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Highlighting IIM Jammu’s commitment to experiential learning, he stated that management education must extend beyond conventional classroom teaching to include live projects, internships, contemporary case studies, and sustained industry engagement.