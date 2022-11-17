IIM, Rohtak celebrates 14th foundation day

: The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, celebrated its 14th foundation day on Wednesday. Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal were present during the programme. The institute runs about 25 different short duration management development programmes for senior government officials, private enterprises like leadership development, project management and digital marketing.

