IIM Rohtak co-hosts global business summit in Kuala Lumpur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak strengthened its global academic footprint by co-hosting the 22nd World Congress of the Academy for Global Business Advancement (AGBA) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, bringing together delegates, researchers and business leaders from 22 countries to deliberate on the impact of global uncertainty on business and entrepreneurship.

The event featured 260 peer-reviewed research papers, participation from 104 universities and 10 organisations, and more than 20 keynote speakers from academia and industry. (HT Photo)

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Held from July 2 to July 4, the congress, themed “Business and entrepreneurship development in a globalised and digitalised era,” was organised in collaboration with leading universities from the United States, Oman, Vietnam, Lebanon and Malaysia. While giving this information an official spokesperson of IIM Rohtak said that the event featured 260 peer-reviewed research papers, participation from 104 universities and 10 organisations, and more than 20 keynote speakers from academia and industry.

The congress also deliberated on the impact of geopolitical conflicts and global uncertainty on business sentiment, with participants resolving to promote further research on conducting business in conflict-affected regions while exploring opportunities for strengthening the hospitality and tourism sectors amid global disruptions.Faculty development workshops on artificial intelligence (AI), advanced research methods and academic publishing were also organised as part of the event. On the occasion IIM Rohtak director Dheeraj P Sharma was also conferred with the AGBA 2026 Distinguished Innovative Academic Leader Award for his contributions to business education and research. A book “Understanding Indian youth: The gen z propensities,” authored by Sharma was also launched. The book examines the aspirations, values and behavioural patterns of India’s generation z and their impact on education, business and society.

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