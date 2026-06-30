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IIT Mandi scientists identify cellular signature of anaesthetised state in plants

The study was conducted under prof Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi, and prof Chayan Kanti Nandi, with a group of scientists

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 07:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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The scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, have achieved an important breakthrough, that may advance our understanding of consciousness and how living beings react to anaesthesia, the institute said on Monday.

The researchers in their first paper showed a precise and sequential shutdown of different cellular components under anaesthetic stress; they called this as “hierarchical cascade of organellar silencing”. (File)
The researchers in their first paper showed a precise and sequential shutdown of different cellular components under anaesthetic stress; they called this as “hierarchical cascade of organellar silencing”. (File)

In two recent seminal articles, published in internationally recognised journals, advanced biology and chemical and biomedical imaging, they discovered that plants cellular world respond to anaesthesia through a remarkably synchronised manner and follow a hierarchical cascade mechanism for precise and sequential shutdown of intracellular components under anaesthetic stress, even though the plants do not possess either a brain or nervous system.

The study was conducted under prof Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi, and prof Chayan Kanti Nandi, with a group of scientists. With the help of state-of-the-art live cell microscopy techniques, the scientists were able to examine the impact of anaesthesia on the cells of tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) and brinjal (Solanum melongena) plants — two of the most widely grown vegetables in India.

The most astonishing discovery was made in a consecutive second experiment. The researchers describe it as a “strikingly non-local” phenomenon — and it is the finding that has drawn the most attention.

Inside each plant cell sits a nucleus, within which the cell’s DNA is packaged in two forms: euchromatin (genetically active, loosely packed DNA) and heterochromatin (inactive, tightly packed DNA). The research found that under normal conditions, the nuclei are randomly oriented and moved across plant cells. Under anaesthesia, they are highly organized and respond in a co-ordinated manner. Further, the euchromatin inside each nucleus moved simultaneously to the outer periphery of the nucleus. The heterochromatin stayed put.

 
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