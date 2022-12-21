I-League: RoundGlass Punjab aim to log another win

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will take the field aiming to continue their unbeaten streak at home when they take on defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC on Wednesday in Round 9 of the I-League.

The match will be played in Panchkula at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

RGPFC have so far not lost any game at home. They have defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC and drew one game against Rajasthan United FC. RGPFC will be back after three matches away from home and will want to secure all three points against the strong side from Kerala, who have been the winners of the Hero I-League for the past two seasons.

“The preparation for every game is almost the same — we analyse the opponent, prepare the plan for the game and train as per our plan going into the match. Even though the gap between each game wasn’t enough, the boys are in a good rhythm for tomorrow’s game. It is too early to look into the table and standings. As a team, we will be taking on one game at a time and right now our focus is on tomorrow’s game,” said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis ahead of the tie.

RGPFC drew their last game against Churchill Brothers FC in Goa and were well coordinated in defence. They will try to adopt a similar approach against a strong attack line of Gokulam Kerala and also play an attacking game going forward.

RGPFC defender Huidrom Naocha Singh said, “We are expecting a tough match tomorrow as Gokulam is a very strong side and also are the defending champions. It will be a good feeling to face my former team.”

RoundGlass Punjab FC were not able to win both the matches against Gokulam Kerala FC last season. RGPFC is currently fourth in the table with 14 points from seven matches, while Gokulam Kerala FC are third in the table with 15 points from eight matches.

