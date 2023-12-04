Illegal arms trade: Weapon suppliers luring youths through social media: Khanna police

The Khanna police have uncovered a disturbing trend where weapon suppliers are targeting vulnerable youngsters through social networking sites, enticing them with promises of lucrative commissions and using them as couriers to supply illegal weapons.

The Doraha Police made a breakthrough in this case after apprehending two students recently who confessed to their involvement in the illicit trade, stating that they succumbed to its temptations in search of quick money.

According to officials, the weapon suppliers, who operate from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, employ deceptive tactics to glamourise gun culture and gangsters, baiting young minds already susceptible to external influences. By sharp manipulation and persuasion, they gradually entice these individuals into supplying firearms, further perpetuating the cycle of violence and endangering the safety of both the youth and the community at large.

Mohit, 21, and Diwanshu, 19, of Tarsem Colony, Jassian road, who were arrested by Khanna police from Doraha on November 26, stated to police that they were students. They had come in contact with the Madhya Pradesh-based suppliers through social networking sites, who lured them with money to work for them. Later, following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested a Madhya Pradesh-based supplier.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation), Khanna, Pragya Jain stated that one particularly disturbing aspect discovered during the investigation is the false promise of aiding these youngsters in travelling abroad. The suppliers exploit their dreams and aspirations, painting an appealing picture of escaping their current circumstances.

The police, alarmed by this rising menace, are intensifying their efforts to curb this growing problem.

The SP added that to combat this issue, the authorities are urging parents, teachers, and society as a whole to foster a safe and nurturing environment for the younger generation. Additional measures, such as education programmes, workshops, and awareness campaigns, are being advocated to enhance the understanding of the dangers associated with the illegal arms trade and the manipulation tactics employed by these suppliers.

Further, the SP added that Khanna police have in 2023 recovered a total of 115 illegal weapons from 78 accused in 33 cases. The teams have also recovered 253 bullets and 72 magazines from the accused.

