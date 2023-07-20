Illegal cigarettes worth 94,000 destroyed in Chandigarh, 12 shops fined

A joint team from various UT administration departments conducted raids at 12 cigarette-selling shops on Wednesday and got illegal cigarettes worth ₹94,000 destroyed.

The joint team led by officers of the department of health and family welfare, and comprising officials of the police, health, excise and taxation and legal metrology departments, along with food safety and drug control wing, also imposed fines totalling ₹56,000 on the shopkeepers.

Illegal imported cigarettes were seized by the excise and taxation department, and illegal tobacco advertisements and hoardings were removed.

The shops raided included five in Sector 9-D — Kewal Store, BK Store, Punjab Store, ABN Store and Mira Devi Karyana Store, five in Sector 8-B — Rama Provision Store, Amethi Pan House, Partap Confectionery, Ram Sumer Confectionery and a vendor in front of liquor, wine and beer shop in SCO 8, and two in Sector 11 — Arora Confectionery and Bhatia Confectionery.

The joint team found that these shops were not maintaining purchase record and not having appropriate signage as mandated under Section 6-A of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

UT health and family welfare director Dr Suman Singh said such raids will continue in future by the permanent task force constituted by the UT administration.