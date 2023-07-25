Ludhiana: llegal breeding of banned Thai Magur fish raises concerns

In a blatant disregard for the law, illegal cultivation of the banned Thai Magur fish in village ponds across Punjab has raised serious concerns about the state’s ecosystem and public health. This carnivorous fish, notorious for its rapid growth and adaptability, poses a significant threat to native fish and aquatic life when it infiltrates natural water bodies like rivers and canals.

Despite levying fines of up to ₹ 10,000, the cultivation of Thai Magur fish in Punjab persists. (HT Photo)

Despite the explicit ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2000, the illicit production of Thai Magur continues unabated in various parts of the country, with Punjab emerging as a major hotspot for the same.

The cultivation of Thai Magur in contaminated ponds exacerbates the issue, as the fish thrives on poultry waste, pesticides and human waste, leading to serious health risks, including cancer. Despite levying fines up to ₹10,000 and repeated warnings from environmental experts, this illegal trade in Punjab persists, putting enormous strain on authorities’ efforts to curb its production.

Sunny Aujla, a fish farmer based in Ludhiana, shed light on the unfortunate demand for Thai Magur among migratory populations, who seek a cheaper alternative to native fish varieties. “While legal varieties can command prices between ₹400 to 1 ₹,000 per kg, Thai Magur can be easily acquired at a mere ₹100 per kg, creating an unfair competition that jeopardises legal fish varieties. The import of Thai Magur seeds from Bangladesh, West Bengal and their extensive cultivation in Punjab further exacerbates the problem, making it difficult to control the spread,” he said.

The fisheries sector in Punjab heavily relies on panchayat ponds, which have historically played a crucial role in rural society. However, the increasing pollution from human waste, chemicals and pesticides has rendered these ponds unsuitable for traditional fishing practices, significantly affecting the socio-economic well-being of rural communities.

State fisheries department district incharge Dalbir Singh acknowledged that the fish is being cultivated in the region and the challenges faced in curbing the illegal trade of Thai Magur due to its large-scale import from neighbouring states like Haryana and Rajasthan.

“The shortage of manpower makes conducting regular raids a formidable task, and the logistical challenges involved in transporting confiscated consignments nearly 30 km away to Mullanpur farm for proper disposal, as per government protocols, further compound the issue,” he added.

Experts have warned about the dire consequences of cultivating the banned fish in polluted ponds, as its predatory nature disrupts the delicate balance of pond ecosystems by preying on other aquatic insects and small fish. This ecological disturbance has far-reaching implications, especially in the aftermath of floods that have facilitated the spread of this variety to fresh water sources, including the Sutlej river.

Meera D Ansal, principal scientist and head of the department of aquaculture at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, stressed the urgent need to raise awareness among fish farmers and the general public.

Moreover, the presence of Thai Magur in the market at lower prices has serious repercussions for responsible indigenous carp fish farmers, who struggle to get fair prices for their produce. This unfair competition not only undermines their livelihoods but also leads to the decline of native fish varieties, posing a long-term threat to biodiversity” she added.

