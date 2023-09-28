Illegal digging: Panchkula councillor submits written complaint to MC chief

Ward No. 4 councillor Sonia Sood, in a written complaint to the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) commissioner, has urged him to register a case against a mobile company, for alleged illegal digging in a park to install a tower without permission. Panchkula MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said he received a complaint from councillor Sonia Sood and he had ordered the executive engineer concerned to look into the matter and submit an action-taken report in the next three days. (HT File)

Excavation work was being done in the park in front of a house in Panchkula Sector 10 by Bharti Airtel Ltd, she said.

People informed her about the illegal excavation, following which she reached the spot and stopped the work and informed MC chief Sachin Gupta about the matter.

Sood said installing mobile towers in residential areas was not allowed. “The company was getting the excavation work done in the park to install the tower without permission from MC and without bringing it to the notice of the authorities,” she added.

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said he had received a complaint from the councillor and had ordered the executive engineer concerned to look into the matter and submit an action-taken report in the next three days.

