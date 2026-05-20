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Illegal felling of trees: Barnala police register theft FIR against unknown persons

NGT panel on May 11 had recommended action against officials for carrying out drive sans mandatory permissions

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:36 am IST
By Muskan, Barnala
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Days after a joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recommended registration of a case and disciplinary action against Barnala officials for large-scale illegal felling and uprooting of trees on government land, the police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons.

The joint committee in its May 11 report had recommended action against the officials allegedly involved in the drive carried out without mandatory permissions and under the watch of officials of the improvement trust.

The joint committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) and the Punjab forest department, in its May 11 report, had recommended action against the officials allegedly involved in the drive carried out without mandatory permissions and under the watch of officials of the improvement trust.

However, the Barnala police registered an FIR under Section 303 (2) (theft) against unknown persons on the complaint of the improvement trust’s executive officer.

According to the complaint, the trust was developing the site, and some local slum dwellers allegedly sneaked in and stole dry as well as green trees from the area.

Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said that the police had not received any intimation from the NGT.

The matter is now listed for the next hearing in NGT on July 3.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Illegal felling of trees: Barnala police register theft FIR against unknown persons
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Illegal felling of trees: Barnala police register theft FIR against unknown persons
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