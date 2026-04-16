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Illegal kidney transplant racket: Kharar hospital sealed as probe takes new turn

SIT suspects surgeries may have been conducted elsewhere; Mohali police intensify hunt for main accused doctor, Dr Manpreet Kaur

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:20 am IST
By Sheetal, Mohali
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Two days after an alleged illegal kidney transplant racket was unearthed at Sukh Seva Multi-Specialty Hospital in Kharar, the district administration on Wednesday sealed the hospital on the deputy commissioner’s directions. The action was carried out by the health department after the case came under intense scrutiny.

Officials from the Mohali administration sealing Sukh Seva Multi-Specialty Hospital in Kharar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The investigation into the suspected organ trafficking ring at Sukh Seva Multi-Specialty Hospital was initiated on Monday following a written complaint by Dr Rajesh Kumar, SMO of SDH Kharar, after a surprise inspection conducted under the directives of the SDM Kharar.

During the raid, medical authorities discovered two patients, identified as a donor, Ashish Thaman, and a receiver, Varinderpal, abandoned in the ICU without any professional medical supervision. The police procedure for apprehension began when a patrolling team, led by ASI Hardeep Singh, intercepted the written request for action near Desumajra Road.

Upon reaching the hospital, officers questioned Patel Mahender Kumar Mansukhbhai and Rakesh Kumar Nanuma, who were found attending to the patients. When these individuals failed to provide identification or satisfactory explanations for their presence, the police identified a prima facie case of illegal commercial dealings in human organs.

Authorities pointed out that under the guidelines of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), prior approval from an authorised committee is mandatory before any organ transplant. In cases involving foreign donors, stricter verification of documents and additional scrutiny are required, which appear to have been bypassed in this instance.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their probe and launched raids to apprehend the main accused Dr Manpreet Kaur. Despite multiple searches at suspected locations, she remains absconding. Sources indicated that preliminary findings suggest illegal kidney transplants were being carried out, prompting swift administrative action.

Sukh Seva Hospital has also emerged as a recurring focal point in cases of illegal pre-natal sex determination, with authorities exposing similar rackets multiple times over the past several years. The recurring nature of the offence has raised serious concerns over enforcement gaps and the persistence of organised illegal medical practices.

According to officials, previous crackdowns have consistently pointed towards the involvement of Dr Manpreet Kaur, who manages the hospital.

Despite arrests and legal action in earlier cases, the network appears to have resumed operations.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Illegal kidney transplant racket: Kharar hospital sealed as probe takes new turn
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Illegal kidney transplant racket: Kharar hospital sealed as probe takes new turn
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