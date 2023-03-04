Illegal mining: Close shave for five Panipat cops, tractor driver arrested

Five police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO) posted in Bapoli police station of Panipat district, claimed that they had a narrow escape when they tried to stop a tractor-trailer involved in illegal mining in Matroli village of the district.

In the police complaint, the cops alleged that the incident took place on late Thursday night when they tried to stop a tractor-trailer laden with sand, but the driver of the tractor hit the police vehicle with the intention to kill them.

The vehicle overturned, but the cops who were standing near the vehicle jumped into the fields to save their life. However, special police officer Nahar Singh who was inside the vehicle was taken out by fellow cops.

Te police officials managed to overpower the driver of the tractor who has been identified as Monu, alias Gulari Lal of Hathwala village of Panipat district. The police also took the vehicle into custody.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 307, 186, 427, 332, 353, 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 (I) of the Mine and Minerals (Regulations and Development) Act.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that as per the complaint the FIR has been registered and the investigation is under progress.

This is the second incident in the past one month as on February 3, Manoj Kumar, DSP posted in Gharaunda of Karnal district, had alleged that he had a narrow escape when he tried to stop a dumper involved in the illegal sand mining in Garhibehral village. Later, the Karnal police had arrested five people for their involvement in the illegal mining in Garhi Bharal village.