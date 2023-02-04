Illegal mining: Gharaunda DSP alleges bid on life

A DSP posted at Gharaunda in Karnal district claimed that he had a narrow escape when he tried to stop a dumper involved in illegal mining at Garhibehral village.

In his statement to the media, DSP Manoj Kumar said following the report of illegal mining, he along with Gharaunda SDM Aditi and a police team reached Garhibehral village and spotted three dumpers and a loader involved in illegal mining.

He said after noticing the police team, they tried to escape. When he signalled the vehicles to stop, the driver of one of the dumpers tried to mow him down. Later, a police team reached the spot and seized a loading machine from the site.

The Gharaunda SDM said the dumper driver tried to mow down the DSP. During the investigation, the police came to know that illegal mining was being carried out in the fields of a local farmer, Jawal, a resident of Balhera village, with the help of a contractor.

The mining department has issued notice to Gilja, the contractor who was involved in the illegal mining, directing him to deposit ₹42.10 lakh as a penalty.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said an FIR is being registered against the owner of the land and the contractor under the Mines and Mineral Act, Sections 353 (to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC.

Earlier, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was run over by a dumper on July 19 last year in Panchgaon village of Nuh district when he had signalled a truck involved in illegal mining to stop.