Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal sand mining: Channi’s nephew brought to Amritsar hospital for check-up
Illegal sand mining: Channi’s nephew brought to Amritsar hospital for check-up

CM’s nephew Honey remained in the hospital for at least two hours before he was taken back to the Kapurthala prison
Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrives at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for check-up on Thursday (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR: Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, who was arrested in an illegal sand mining case, was on Thursday brought to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar by the Kapurthala jail officials.

Honey remained in the hospital for at least two hours before he was taken back to the Kapurthala prison.

The jail officials who were accompanying Honey kept mum, but sources said he was brought at the hospital for his medical check-up.

Honey was arrested during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED official said they seized incriminating documents pertaining to illegal sand mining, property transactions, cell phones, gold worth 21 lakh, a watch worth 12 lakh and 10 crore cash during a raid which was conducted on January 18 at 10 different locations, including Homeland Heights in Mohali.

