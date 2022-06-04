Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal sewer connections of 8 labour quarters snapped in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Illegal sewer connections of 8 labour quarters snapped in Ludhiana

Under its ongoing drive against defaulters, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) snapped illegal sewer connections of eight labour quarters in Durga Colony (ward number 28) on Saturday
Till now, Ludhiana MC has disconnected sewer connections of 39 labour quarters in different parts of the city. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under its ongoing drive against defaulters, the municipal corporation (MC) snapped illegal sewer connections of eight labour quarters in Durga Colony (ward number 28) on Saturday.

The officials stated that the owners had illegally attached the connections to MC lines and didn’t get them regularised despite reminders. Till now, MC has disconnected sewer connections of 39 labour quarters in different parts of the city.

Executive engineer Ranbir Singh said that legal action will be taken against those who try to illegally attach their connections without paying fees to MC.

MC also disconnected the sewer connection of an illegal colony in Akash Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP