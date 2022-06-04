Illegal sewer connections of 8 labour quarters snapped in Ludhiana

Under its ongoing drive against defaulters, the municipal corporation (MC) snapped illegal sewer connections of eight labour quarters in Durga Colony (ward number 28) on Saturday.

The officials stated that the owners had illegally attached the connections to MC lines and didn’t get them regularised despite reminders. Till now, MC has disconnected sewer connections of 39 labour quarters in different parts of the city.

Executive engineer Ranbir Singh said that legal action will be taken against those who try to illegally attach their connections without paying fees to MC.

MC also disconnected the sewer connection of an illegal colony in Akash Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass on Saturday.