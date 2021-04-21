Illicit liquor manufacturing racket busted in Amritsar, 1,450-litre ENA seized

The Amritsar police on Tuesday busted a racket involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor and arrested two persons with 1,450 litre extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) meant for Haryana-based distilleries.

A pickup vehicle (PB-02-BL-9352) was also impounded from the accused identified as Samsher Singh, alias Shera of Chatiwind and Shubam Chopra, alias Mota of Sultanwind area in Amritsar city.

The police said the modus operandi of the gang was akin to the one adopted by those behind the 2020 hooch tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 140 people in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

Officials said they have identified three more gang members as Raju of Sultanwind, and Jugraj Singh and Satbir Singh of Khaparkheri village.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Dhruv Dahiya said the accused were arrested by a team at a naka near Chatiwind. “The accused were smuggling ENA from Haryana’s Karnal and Ambala. We have also identified some dhabas from where the accused used to pilfer the ENA. We will also investigate the role of some distilleries.”

“They used to supply ENA to various villages in the district. We are also identifying the people whom they were supplying the material to,” he added.

A case under sections of the Excise Act was registered against the accused at the Chatiwind police station.