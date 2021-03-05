Illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar, 11 held with 58-tonne ‘lahan’

Four days after an illicit liquor racket was busted in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district, police unearthed another such mini distillery and arrested 11 people, including a woman, after recovering 58 tonnes of ‘lahan’ (raw material used for making the liquor) at Lakhuwal village early on Friday.

The Amritsar district rural police teams conducted the early morning raids and also recovered 4.61 lakh ML illicit liquor, nine live stills, 41 drums, six LPG cylinders, 22 kg of opium plants and 10 tarpaulins from the village.

Those arrested were identified as Rajan Singh, Avtar Singh, Radha, Paramjit Singh, Abhi, Samsher Singh, Sonu, Sandeep Singh, David Masis, Sunny and his father Amar Singh, all from the same village.

Police have identified four more accused and raids are on to arrest them.

The accused had been producing illicit liquor on a scale of a mini distillery by installing stills in their houses.

Police teams conduct raids after tip-off

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar rural, Dhruv Dahiya said that the raids were conducted after a tip-off about the accused. He said teams were set up under the supervision of DSP (detective) Gurunderpal Singh, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Majitha, Abhimanyu Rana, DSP, Ajnala, Vipan Kumar and DSP, special branch, Sukhraj Singh to conduct the raids. The entire village was cordoned off during the raid.

The SSP said that all accused have been booked under the Excise Act. He said investigation was on to find their links.

4 days ago, liquor unit was busted in Ajnala

The raids come four days after the Punjab excise department busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit being run at Khiala Kalan village of Ajnala. Nearly 110 tonnes of ‘lahan’ and 1,780 litres of illicit liquor were recovered.

Eight people, including three women, were arrested. Six stills, 62 drums of 200 litres each, six LPG cylinders, 31 plastic cans of 100 litres each, two water tanks of 500 litre capacity, two plastic drums of 50 litres each, 11 plastic cans of 35 litres each and tarpaulins were recovered by the excise department team with the help of the police.

Amritsar rural and Tarn Taran police have been working on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur.