Illicit liquor unit busted in Amritsar, 4 arrested

Police on Wednesday unearthed an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at Nangal Wanjanwali village falling under the Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday.

Four persons have been arrested and police have recovered 105 tonne lahan (raw material used for producing illicit liquor), 500 litre illicit liquor, three stills and 35 tarpaulins.

The accused have been identified as Malkiat Singh, Sunny, Kabal Singh and Bindu of the same village. Police have identified a few more members of the gang and raids were on to nab them.

The liquor was being smuggled in various villages of Ajnala and its adjoining sub-divisions, said the police.

Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar-rural) Dhruv Dahiya said they got a tip-off that the racket was being operated in the village. He said: “A team of 150 policemen, including DSPs and inspectors, was formed to conduct early morning search and cordon operation. We are also identifying the properties accumulated by the accused through the illegal trade, so that they can be attached.”

This was the 9th operation of the Amritsar rural police under the state government’s “red rose” campaign in the past last three months. Earlier, such rackets were busted from Khiala Kalana, Lakhuwal, Chapa Ram Singh, Kotli Sakka, Jasso Nangal, Chak Mishri Khan, Jethuwal, and Fatehwal villages. During these operations, the police arrested 40 accused, besides recovering 850 tonnes of lahan, 60 stills and 4,000 litre of illicit liquor.