Illicit liquor units busted in Ambala, Panchkula raids

Two illicit liquor units were busted in Panchkula and Ambala, police said on Monday.

A Panchkula police arrested a man for running an illegal liquor factory at his house in Barwala on May 23. During their raid, police found drums of ENA (extra neutral alcohol), the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages, hidden in a tempo traveller parked inside the house. The police also recovered 1,800 empty bottles from the premises.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 61 (1), 4 and 20 of the Excise Act; sections 188, 269, 270, 51-B of the Disaster Management Act; and sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC.

In a similar case, the Ambala police seized large quantities of country-made liquor from an illicit liquor facility in Saha area on Sunday night.

The police arrested three labourers — as Ankit, Arvind and Ankur, all from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar. A local resident, identified as Ankit of Barara, was among the four persons booked under relevant sections of IPC and Punjab Excise Act.

As per a police statement, 115 boxes of country-made liquor, 15 drums of chemical, six containers of ready liquor, 50 boxes of phenyl, empty drums, bottle caps, labelled stickers, plastic bottles and other raw materials were recovered.

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner Alok Pasi said contents of some other drums will also be tested, while investigation is on trace the supply chain.

In March too, the police had unearthed a similar illegal facility in Saha after getting a tip-off from the CIA unit of Kurukshetra Police.

Pasi said, “We are also trying to understand why this location is being favoured for such criminal activities.”