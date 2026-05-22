Iltija visits Raika Bandi area, flays NC govt over demolition

Squarely blaming the NC government for the Raika Bandi demolition drive, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday alleged that Omar Abdullah-led government was in cahoots with the BJP and asked the CM to resign if he headed a “powerless” government.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti visits Raika Bandi forest belt, in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

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On a visit to meet the affected families at Raika Bandi area, where they have been forced to live in tents, Mufti blazed all guns against NC and BJP.

Police and forest department teams conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Raika Bandi forest belt of the lower Shivalik range on the outskirts of Jammu city on Tuesday, demolishing over 30 structures and retrieving nearly 60 kanals of prime forest land valued at several crores, officials said.

“Under 42 degree Celsius, the administration uprooted them, threw their utensils, and did not even allow the holy Quran to be salvaged,” she said.

Questioning minister Javed Ahmed Rana, she said, “I want to ask Javed Rana: if forest department officials didn’t seek his permission, which I doubt, then the NC also has to take some responsibility. They cannot rant about being a UT all the time,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} “If forest minister says that he was not informed then what moral responsibility he has to sit on that chair,” she asked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If forest minister says that he was not informed then what moral responsibility he has to sit on that chair,” she asked {{/usCountry}}

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The PDP leader said that the demolition drive against the Gujjars proved beyond any doubt a “tacit understanding between the BJP and the NC”. “The government must take their responsibility. We want some relief for them like ration, cooking gas, water and utensils. Under scorching summer their houses have been reduced to rubble and they have been left homeless,” she said.

The people elected NC in 2024 with a hope to safeguard their interests but the party is in cahoots with the BJP, she added.

She alleged that the BJP’s “divisive” agenda was being implemented by the NC in J&K. She recalled how the NC and BJP stalled a land bill brought by the PDP in the budget session. “We brought the land bill but NC called them (people) land grabbers and BJP called it land jihad,” she said.

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To a query, she said that the PDP was exploring all options on how to help these families on short term basis “If we have to seek justice through courts, we will do it as well. NC passed the demolition order and then their minister comes here shed crocodile tears. If it is such a power less government then it should resign,” she said.