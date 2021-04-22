IMA opposes disparity in prices of Covid vaccine

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has have opposed the disparity in the rates of Covid vaccines being offered to private hospitals.

Dr Navjot Dhayia, national vice-president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the Serum Institute of India (SII) has fixed the price of Covishield vaccine at ₹600 per dose for private hospitals and ₹400 per jab for government hospitals, whereas the centre will get the same for ₹150.

Dahyia termed it as discrimination with private doctors. He said that at a time when the government was promoting slogans such as “one nation, one tax”, why private hospitals are being discriminated against. The prices should be the same for government and private hospitals, said Dahyia.

Dr GS Grewal, former president of Punjab Medical Council (PMC) and Dr Arun Mitra, former chairman, Ethical Committee of PMC, said the Prime Minister had some time back stated that all the countrymen will be given vaccines free of cost. “But now, the government is running away from its responsibility. Right from the day one, the government is not serious about controlling the pandemic. The disparity in prices has exposed the slogan of ‘one India one Mandi and one India one ration card,” said Dr Grewal.

Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, former vice-president of IMA (Ludhiana chapter) said that the prices of vaccines will show the private doctors in a bad light.

“Already, there is a perception that private hospitals charge a premium on health services. Generally, people are not aware about the price difference of the vaccine. And when the private hospital will charge more, the public will accuse them of fleecing which sends a wrong message,” said Dr Sachdeva.